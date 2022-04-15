Selangor govt to amend state Halal Enactment to meet current needs, says exco

SHAH ALAM, April 15 — The Selangor government will amend the state Halal Enactment to enable it to be extended to all segments, in accordance with the development of the industry and current halal needs.

State Islamic Religious Affairs, Consumer Affairs, and Halal Industry Committee chairman said the proposed amendment to the enactment was expected to be tabled at the Selangor Legislative Assembly in October.

“The existing halal enactment is not comprehensive. So it will be amended to cover all segments, including pharmaceutical (medicine), financial instruments, tourism and clothing,” he told the media after a dialogue session with small and medium enterprises (SMEs), here today.

Mohd Zawawi said Selangor was also committed to helping halal industry entrepreneurs in the state and planned to take them to South Africa, Turkey and Saudi Arabia to meet with investors there.

“This effort (business matching) is expected to be implemented after Hari Raya Aidilfitri involving selected and suitable entrepreneurs. It is expected to further boost Selangor’s halal sector at the international level,” he said. — Bernama