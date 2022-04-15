Minister: Communications Ministry received 27,000 device applications for B40 students in seven hours today

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during a press conference at the Finance Ministry in Putrajaya March 16, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SEREMBAN, April 15 — A total of 27,000 applications under the Malaysian Family Student Device programme were received in seven hours today,” said Communications and Multimedia Minister (MenKOMM), Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said the online application received encouraging responses from higher education institution students of the B40 group when it was opened today.

"Coincidently, today is the first day for device applications for B40 students, I was informed in six to seven hours, we received 27,000 applications online.

"It was an overwhelming response, and it is the desire of the government to ensure higher education institution students receive the device suitable to their fields of study at the university,” he said when speaking a breaking of fast at Klana Resort Seremban here today.

Also present were the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Acting Chief Executive Officer Roslan Ariffin as well as Seremban Umno division chief Mustafa Salim.

Annuar also entertained students of Maahad Tahfiz Al-Ihya at the occasion.

The media yesterday reported that the devices of the Malaysian Family Student Device programme which would be distributed in June would be of superior quality and from renowned brands.

The Malaysian Family Student Device package was announced during the tabling of Budget 2022 in line with the government’s intention to ensure higher education institution students have devices and internet access at a reasonable cost.

Annuar said the Malaysian Family Student Device programme would benefit about 350,000 students from B40 families undergoing diploma and bachelor’s degree courses.

Application for the programme can be made online via link, https://perantisiswa.kkmm.gov.my.

In another development, Annuar said leaders at the grassroots played an important role in channelling information on broadband and telecommunication services comprehensively to the people.

"I found many do not have the comprehensive information or lack understanding of the broadband and telecommunication services including leaders and community representatives to give a clear picture of implementation.

"I believe many are hearing the PoP(point of presence) for the first time, which is a very important programme costing billions of ringgit to upgrade broadband services for 4,000 schools,” he said.

Therefore, he said, the roles of leaders and community representatives are crucial to ensure the success of the programme as well as the ministry’s initiative in improving broadband coverage. — Bernama