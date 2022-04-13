Sabah urges Putrajaya to help bring down costs of domestic air fares

Travellers arriving at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA2) on the first day of Malaysia’s border reopening, April 1, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA KINABALU, April 13 — Sabah is asking the federal government to intervene and find ways to reduce the costs of flights between the east Malaysian state and the peninsula.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said they have urged the Transport Ministry to help in the matter which was causing a great burden to people who have to fly in between the two regions.

“Whether it is for work or leisure, the high airfares have posed a challenge for individuals and families.

“This also does not bode well with the aspiration to bring in more visitors to Sabah now that the country’s border has been reopened on April 1,” he said in a statement here today.

He said that the State Cabinet has discussed the matter during its weekly meeting here today and viewed the exorbitant airfares hike seriously.

“We urge the Transport Minister to look into the matter immediately and reduce the price, which reportedly has skyrocketed to around 566 per cent compared to the non-festive period flight fares for the same route.

“Many Sabahans are either studying or working in the peninsula and most of them want to return to their hometown to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri with families.

“But with the soaring price of air tickets, many will not be able to return home simply because they could not afford it. It is burdening the people, therefore, we in the State Cabinet feel the relevant authorities need to act,” he said.

He said that reports that fares from Kuala Lumpur to Sabah during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri festive period have raised concern.

The reports detailed that flight to Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan and Tawau was more expensive than that of some international destinations from Kuala Lumpur.

National news agency Bernama reported the grouses of Sabah students in Peninsular Malaysia about the high airfare that normally costs between RM198 and RM300 per person for a return trip to Kota Kinabalu.

Bernama also reported that a Sabahan posted on her Facebook account that a budget airline fare for a Kuala Lumpur-Sandakan flight departing on April 30 costs RM1,049 while another airline was charging RM1,400 for the same route on the same date.