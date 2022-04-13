Region Two Marine Police Force arrest two lorry drivers for diesel smuggling in Johor Baru

One of the lorries that was seized and impounded after its driver was arrested for misappropriating subsidised diesel fuel in Skudai April 13, 2022. — Picture courtesy of the Region Two Marine Police Force

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, April 13 — The Region Two Marine Police Force in Johor foiled an attempt to smuggle diesel here, with the arrest of two lorry drivers for misappropriating the subsidised fuel without valid permission at two separate petrol stations in Skudai today.

The suspects, aged 28 and 56, were nabbed by marine police operatives as they were filling the fuel tank of their lorries with the subsidised diesel at about 2.30am and 2.45am respectively.

Region Two Marine Police Force commander Assistant Commissioner Muhd Zailani Abdullah said the men were suspected of carrying 2,000 litres and 3,167 litres of diesel without a valid permit and both seizures are estimated to be RM176,539.00.

He said the arrests were based on information regarding diesel-smuggling activities that led to marine police monitoring petrol stations in Skudai here.

“The two men were caught filling a modified tank in the rear section of their lorries with diesel.

“Checks revealed that the suspects failed to show any documents giving permission to handle or transport controlled items from the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP),” said Muhd Zailani in a statement issued here today.

Muhd Zailani said the suspects and seizures were later taken to the Region Two Marine Police Force headquarters in Tampoi here for further action.

The case is being investigated under the Control of Supply Act 1961, which carries a fine of RM100,000 or two years’ jail upon conviction.



