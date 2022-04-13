Kit Siang turns down DAP’s offer to be party mentor but pledges full support for new leaders

Lim Kit Siang speaks at a press conference after the opening ceremony of DAP’s 17th annual congress in IDCC, Shah Alam March 20, 2022. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang has declined to become a “mentor” for the party he co-founded over 50 years ago.

The Iskandar Puteri MP, who announced his formal retirement from politics last month, said he informed the party’s secretary-general Anthony Loke of his stance a few days ago and pledged his full support to the new generation of party leaders.

“When I announced my political retirement at the DAP congress on March 20, 2022 it was a retirement from party elections and leadership, parliamentary and state assembly elections.

“One cannot retire completely from politics unless one retires from life, for politics impinges on every aspect of one’s life.

“I thank the new Central Executive Committee (CEC) members and the DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke for the proposal for me to become DAP mentor,” the 81-year-old said in a statement today.

“There is however no need for any position, and I am therefore declining the CEC proposal to be DAP mentor,” he said.

He added that he would always be available to offer his views and advice when asked by the party leadership even though he may no longer hold an official position.