Finance Ministry: Prices of RON97, RON95 and diesel unchanged

The retail prices of RON97 and RON95 petrol, as well as diesel, will remain unchanged for the period of April 14 to 20. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — The retail prices of RON97 and RON95 petrol, as well as diesel, will remain unchanged for the period of April 14 to 20.

The Finance Ministry (MoF) in a statement today said the retail price of RON97 and RON95 respectively remains unchanged at RM3.81 and RM2.05 a litre, with diesel fixed at RM2.15 a litre.

“To protect consumers from the effects of rising oil prices in the global market, the government has maintained the retail price of RON95 at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre, even though the actual market price of both has risen above the ceiling price, as seen in the retail price of RON97 petrol which is set according to the market price,” according to the statement.

The price is based on the determination of the retail price of petroleum products on a weekly basis using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism formula.

The MoF also said that the government will continue to monitor the impact of changes in world crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people. — Bernama