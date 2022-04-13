CovidNow: Over 195,000 children in Malaysia fully vaxxed

A dose of Covid-19 Pfizer-BioTech vaccine is seen during the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Kids at the Ideal Convention Centre in Shah Alam January 3, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — A total of 195,865 children, aged five to 11, or 5.5 per cent of the child population in the country have completed their vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids), as of yesterday.

According to the CovidNow website, a total of 1,371,120 children in the age group or 38.6 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,863,771 individuals or 92 per cent of the group have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, while 2,965,625 or 95.3 per cent received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for the adult population, a total of 15,942,215 individuals or 67.8 per cent of the group have received the Covid-19 booster dose, while 22,958,810 or 97.6 per cent have been fully vaccinated and 23,235,580 or 98.8 per cent received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 45,550 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, with 32,773 as second doses, 8,283 as booster doses and 4,494 first doses, bringing the cumulative total dose of vaccine dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 69,320,354.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry's GitHub portal, 30 deaths due to Covid-19 were reported in Malaysia yesterday with Johor registering the highest number of five cases, followed by Penang and Sarawak with four cases each.

Perak and Selangor recorded three cases each while Kedah, Melaka, Negri Sembilan and Pahang with two cases each while one case each in Perlis, Sabah and Terengganu. — Bernama