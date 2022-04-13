ASF detected at Perak pig farms, over 1,000 swine culled, says state exco

State Plantation, Agriculture and Food Industry Committee chairman Razman Zakaria (right) and Perak Veterinary Service Department director Ahmad Shafri Hassan at the Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan in Ipoh April 13, 2022. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, April 13 — Perak implemented the African Swine Fever (ASF) infected area, disease control and eradication order on April 4 in response to an outbreak at three pig farms in the state.

State Plantation, Agriculture and Food Industry Committee chairman Razman Zakaria said the disease was first reported at one commercial pig farm in the Hilir Perak district on March 27.

“On April 4, another two commercial pig farms in Batang Padang district were confirmed to have the disease through a Real-time PCR test conducted by the Laboratory of the Ipoh Veterinary Research Institute,” he said during a press conference at Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan here.

Following the outbreak, Razman said a Quarantine Notice under Section 18 (2) of the Animals Act 1953 (Revised-2006) (Act 647) was issued to the owners of the three affected pig farms.

“They are not allowed to transport the pigs or their carcasses in and out of the infected area,” he said.

He also said that another six pig farms located within a 5km radius of the infected area had also confirmed cases of ASF and were being quarantined for further inspection and sampling.

Razman added that the infected pigs would be immediately culled under Section 19 of the Animals Act 1953 (Revised — 2006) in order to control the spread of the disease.

“To date, 990 pigs have been culled by the farms involved in the state,” he added.

Razman explained that ASF is a fever caused by the Asfarviridae virus that attacks domestic pigs and wild boar.

“This disease is a Disease of Economic Importance, spreads very quickly and will kill pigs within two to 10 days of infection.

“Infected pigs will show clinical signs of redness on the ears, back, abdomen, chest and legs. So far, there is no vaccine to prevent and control ASF,” he said.

He also said the disease is not a zoonotic one and does not infect humans.

Razman said the authorities will monitor, inspect, and carry out sampling not only in the Batang Padang and Hilir Perak Districts’ pig farms, but also all 95 commercial pig farms in the state as a proactive measure to control the spread of the infection.

“All commercial pig farmers in the state are advised to enhance strict biosecurity control within their facilities to curb the spread of ASF,” he said.

Razman also pointed out that ASF is a ‘Reportable Disease’, which is gazetted under Section 31 of the Animals Act 1953 (Revised — 2006) (Act 647).

“Every owner or person in charge of an animal or livestock that has been infected or suspected of being sick must immediately report it to the Veterinary Department. Failure to do so is an offence and punishable by a fine not exceeding RM25,000,” he said.