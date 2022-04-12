Foreign Ministry lodges police report over viral voice recording

Wisma Putra in a statement today said the Foreign Ministry took seriously the baseless allegations through the recording which could be seen as an attempt to cause confusion for the benefit of certain parties. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — The Foreign Ministry has lodged a police report over a voice recording by a man purportedly sent to a woman with the title “Datin” regarding the ministry, which went viral on social media recently.

Wisma Putra in a statement today said the Foreign Ministry took seriously the baseless allegations through the recording which could be seen as an attempt to cause confusion for the benefit of certain parties.

“In this regard, an internal investigation is being carried out and a police report has been lodged to protect the interests and image of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” the statement said. — Bernama