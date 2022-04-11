Two local plans for Penang delayed due to law requirements, says Jagdeep

Penang exco Jagdeep Singh Deo speaks to the press at Mercure Penang Beach Hotel in Tanjung Bungah April 11, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

The Housing, Local Government and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman said the draft local plans need to go through a whole process required by the law.

“The law requires us to go through a process that we cannot overwrite,” he said.

He added that the law also required that the state take into account the public’s feedback and opinions on the local plans.

“The law respects the people, the law says we have to listen to the people, that is why we have to postpone and listen to the people always,” he said when asked about the long delayed local plans during a press conference at an induction course for city councillors here.

The local plans are statutory plans that contain policies and strategic planning of the state structure plan with a more detailed land use map for the Local Planning Authorities.

Jagdeep said the local plan for Seberang Perai, under the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP), was adjourned for another two months.

“We have to postpone it because of a requirement in the law, it requires a certain time, probably two months,” he said.

“This is for the last part of the entire process, which is the public hearing,” he added.

As for the local plan for the island, under the Penang Island City Council (MBPP), he said they are still awaiting information from the state planning committee (SPC).

“We are still waiting for information from the SPC before we open up on public hearing and the next process,” he said.

The Penang state government gazetted its Penang Structure Plan 2030 on October 24 in 2019 and at that time, Jagdeep reportedly said the state is in the midst of preparing the local plans for the island and Seberang Perai.

The draft Seberang Perai local plan was on public display between April 12 and June 11 last year to get public feedback.

Earlier, Jagdeep also announced the first introduction of a Key Performance Index (KPI) system for city councillors under both MBPP and MBSP.

He said city councillors must now adhere to a KPI system, just like the state excos, to make sure they perform in accordance with the state’s Penang2030 Vision.

The five KPIs that the city councillor has to fulfil are their attendance to council meetings and programmes, the implementation of cleanliness programmes, the management of public complaints, the use of smart technology and green service in line with the state’s green agenda.