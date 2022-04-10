Sabah floods: Tuaran improving whiles roads in Kota Belud remain closed, says Civil Defence Force

Several areas affected by floods here continue to recover as floodwaters recede, but a house suffered some damage when a landslip occurred this evening while several roads in Kota Belud were closed to all vehicles. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

TUARAN, April 10 — Several areas affected by floods here continue to recover as floodwaters recede, but a house suffered some damage when a landslip occurred this evening while several roads in Kota Belud were closed to all vehicles.

The Sabah Civil Defence Force (APM) said in a statement that 10 victims affected by the landslip were relocated to their family members’ homes in Kampung Nuga Lapasan Tengilan, Tamparuli.

Currently, no temporary relief centre has been opened and the APM is also monitoring the condition of the river bank at the end of the Wokok bridge, Kampung Kauluan due to erosion.

Meanwhile, the Kota Belud District Disaster Management Committee secretariat said in a statement that 15 other villages were also affected by the floods.

The affected villages included Kampung Siasai Tamu, Kampung Kota Belud, Kampung Bobot, Kampung Ejuk, Kampung Menunggui, Kampung Lebak Engad, Kampung Linau, Kampung Sembirai, Kampung Taun Gusi Keranjangan, Kampung Gunding, Kampung Marajah, Kampung Song-Song, Kampung Sadok-Sadok, Kampung Lingkodon and Kampung Suang Punggur.

Several roads were also closed, including the Jalan Kota Belud-Kudat Bypass (Sembirai), Jalan Kampung Bobot, Jalan Kampung Siasai Tamu, Jalan Kampung Menunggui, Jalan Kampung Lebak Engad and Jalan Kampung Linau.

Also, the Sabah Public Works Department (PWD) advised motorists using the Kota Kinabalu-Kudat road to use several other alternative routes as the route at M75.20 Linau and Kota Belud Bypass (Sembirai) have been closed temporarily since 6 am today.

Alternative roads include Jalan Kota Kinabalu Kudat — Jalan Sangkir 1 -Jalan Sangkir 2, Jalan Kota Kinabalu Kudat — Jalan Botong Rosok — Jalan Sorob — Jalan Tambulion Piasau — Jalan Kota Belud- Ranau — Pekan Kota Belud.

“Please follow all instructions and safety signs to avoid any untoward incidents,” the department added. — Bernama