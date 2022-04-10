MRSM Muar closed for a week after 30 students test positive for Covid-19

A saliva test was done on all the students. — AAP Images via Reuters

JOHOR BARU, April 10 — The Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) in Muar has been ordered to close for seven days since yesterday after 30 of its students tested positive for Covid-19.

The notice on the closure was issued by the Muar District Health Office.

State Health and Unity Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon, who confirmed the matter, said out of the total students who were found positive with the virus, 11 of them tested positive for Covid-19 through a screening test conducted on the third day after they checked-in to the hostel last Monday.

“Then on the fifth day, a saliva test was done on all the students and the test results found 19 more students positive for Covid-19.

“All the students who tested positive were quarantined at the designated place and immediate isolation was done on the advice of the Muar Health Office,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

The closure of the MRSM was also confirmed by Johor Health Director Datuk Dr Aman Rabu. — Bernama