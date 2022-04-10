Immigration centre in Sarawak’s border town opens to people, vehicles from Indonesia starting April 14

Ik Pahon (left) and the Sarawak delegates being briefed by Raden Sigit (2nd left) and Indonesian officials on the entry and exit processes in Aruk. — Picture from Facebook/PLBN Aruk

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, April 10 — The Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex at Biawak, Lundu will open to people and vehicles coming in through Indonesia’s border post in Aruk starting April 14, said Datu Ik Pahon Joyik.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) deputy chairman said all agencies involved must be prepared for the incoming movement of people and vehicles particularly in ensuring their compliance with the protocols and guidelines set by SDMC, Ministry of Health (MOH) and National Security Council (MKN).

“Foreign vehicles have been allowed (in Peninsular Malaysia) to enter from Singapore and Thailand, so we have discussed (regarding the situation in Sarawak) with the Road Transport Department (JPJ) and the Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (CVLB).

“The existing criteria requiring public transport to get a permit from CVLB, and private vehicles to be inspected by JPJ at the border gate and to purchase insurance, is unchanged,” he was quoted in a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report.

He added that although vehicle movement is allowed according to the conditions of the existing agencies such as JPJ, Immigration and Customs, the drivers and passengers are required to comply with Malaysia’s standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb Covid-19.

He added that Indonesian citizens and other foreigners were required to comply with the four conditions when entering the country through ICQS Biawak.

“The first condition before Indonesians enter the country is that they must download, register MySejahtera and activate the MySejahtera application while the second condition is for them to register to get a MyTravel card, and third, they must show their Covid-19 test results.

“The fourth condition is that they must buy Covid-19 insurance with a minimum value of US$20,000 (RM84,430). This insurance is important to ensure that if they are infected with Covid-19 while in our country, it can be used to seek treatment in private hospitals,” he said.

Ik Pahon, who is also deputy State Secretary, visited both the ICQS Biawak and Pos Lintas Batas Negara (PLBN) Aruk on Friday after chairing a meeting to prepare for border reopening at the Lundu District Office.

He was joined by Opar assemblyman Billy Sujang and officers from the relevant agencies during the visit.

At the border, he met with Indonesia’s Consul General in Kuching Raden Sigit Witjaksono and other officials from PLBN Aruk.

The Sarawakian delegates were also briefed by the staff at PLBN Aruk on the protocols and procedures before travellers and vehicles are allowed to exit the ICQS Biawak.

During their short meet, Ik Pahon also suggested to Raden Sigit for a simulation on entry and exit processes to be made a few days before the border reopening. — Borneo Post