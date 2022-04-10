Communications Ministry allocates RM4b for fibre optic installation in 4,000 schools

Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks to the media in Kota Baru April 10, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA BARU, April 10 — The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (K-KOMM) has allocated a total of RM4 billion for the installation of Point of Presence (PoP) fibre optic network hubs involving nearly 4,000 schools nationwide.

Its minister, Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the installation of optical fibre will involve schools in the northern, central, southern and eastern zones as well as in Sabah and Sarawak.

He said, with the availability of optical fibre, there will be an internet network that will have more stability and a higher speed under the PoP.

“Through the PoP phase two programme, the tender process which has been closed will soon start. This fibre optic installation project will be implemented over a period of 36 months.

“In each zone that has been identified, we are targeting the installation of fibre optics in 500 to 600 schools,” he told reporters after distributing Kampung Baru bubur lambuk to 1,000 recipients at Peringat Ramadan bazaar here today.

Meanwhile, when asked about K-KOMM’s readiness to collaborate with the Rural Development Ministry (KPLB), he said his ministry welcomed the cooperation, especially to improve the quality of fibre optic network services.

He said it is most important for K-KOMM to provide internet network stability to all schools in rural areas, especially in areas that have not received quality services.

“Usually around schools, there are also kindergartens, including the Community Development Department (Kemas) kindergartens. I welcome this collaboration where KPLB can supply us with the location of the Kemas kindergartens for us to ask the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to make an assessment.

“We can give priority to these kindergartens to upgrade their internet access so that the students there can use the appropriate devices as well as make it easier to follow online programmes that are suitable for learning at the kindergarten level. I consider kindergartens and schools under the same priority,” he said.

The media has previously reported that KPLB was hoping to strengthen cooperation with K-KOMM to upgrade digitalisation and internet access in Kemas kindergartens nationwide.

On another development, Annuar, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ketereh, said currently the coverage of the 4G internet access network nationwide under the National Digital Network Plan (JENDELA) phase one has exceeded 95 per cent covering populated areas.

He said that by the end of this year, his team is targeting the coverage to reach about 97 per cent in populated areas.

“As for the remaining three per cent, perhaps in inland areas, it is likely that we will use satellite methods and so on. Through this upgrading project, we are targeting internet network coverage to reach 35 megabytes per second (Mbps),” he added. — Bernama