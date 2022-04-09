PKR election: N. Sembilan MB to contest Port Dickson branch head post, Shamsul Iskandar not defending as Jasin branch chief

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun speaks to the media after attending the opening of the First Meeting of the Fourth Term of the 14th Negri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly in Seremban, September 3, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — The 2022 PKR election process which enters its second day today, saw candidates at branch level taking advantage of the weekend to file their nominations physically at the nomination centres via ADIL application.

A Bernama survey at several state nomination centres nationwide, showed nomination centres were quite busy with candidates and their proposers and seconders present to obtain the assistance of election centre officials to register and verify their membership.

In Negri Sembilan, state PKR chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun in a media conference today confirmed standing for the Port Dickson PKR branch head in the party election.

Aminuddin who is also Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar would be challenging state deputy chairman Datuk M. Ravi who stated his intention to defend his Port Dickson chief post.

“Yes, the state chairman and deputy chairman would be facing off in Port Dickson but this is democracy and most importantly it is how we could ensure the party is not affected as a result of the fight,” said Aminuddin.

Yesterday, M. Ravi who is also Seri Tanjung assemblyman declared defending Port Dickson PKR branch chief in the party election.

Meanwhile, in Melaka, party information chief, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin confirmed he would not be defending the Jasin branch head and would contest in Hang Tuah Jaya instead.

“As announced, I have accepted the Hang Tuah Jaya challenge, so far, the branch has received nine nominations for the deputy branch chief, vice head and committee member... for others we are still waiting,” he said in a WhatsApp message to Bernama.

The survey found nomination in the state proceeded smoothly at all six branches namely Masjid Tanah, Alor Gajah, Tangga Batu, Kota Melaka, Hang Tuah Jaya and Jasin.

In Johor, Johor Baru MP Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir when contacted via WhatsApp confirmed defending the area’s branch head.

Apart from that, Semerah assemblyman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar also affirmed contesting for Batu Pahat branch chief.

Meanwhile, central PKR Wanita Exco member, Napsiah Khamis Maharan is contesting at central women’s wing level in the 2022 PKR election.

Iskandar Puteri deputy branch head, Choong Thong Yuen announced going for the branch chief post.

In Penang, state chairman Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik said he is offering himself to contest as Balik Pulau branch head which he has held since 2018.

In Terengganu, PKR state chairman Azan Ismail is putting his nomination for Kuala Terengganu branch chief according to state PKR secretary Wan Bukhari Wan Muhammad.

Wan Bukhari said based on initial information, all eight branch chiefs have expressed their intention to defend their posts in the election even though the final list would only be known when nomination closes tomorrow.

In Pahang, treasurer-general Lee Chean Chung is offering to defend the Indera Mahkota branch chief , a post he has been holding since 2012.

Lee who is also Semambu assemblyman said he had sent his nomination form online at 12 noon together with several other candidates standing for this election.

Meanwhile, former Senator Bob Manolan Mohamad confirmed that he would be contesting for the Bera branch head for the first time after holding the deputy chief post for almost 15 years.

In Kelantan, Leadership Council chairman, Datuk Seri Mohd Supardi Md Noor would be defending his post as Tanah Merah branch head.

Nomination for 2022 PKR election began yesterday until tomorrow involving posts at branch level throughout the country. — Bernama