Minister: Inter-ministry cooperation needed to boost Kemas preschools’ internet coverage nationwide

KEPALA BATAS, April 8 — The Rural Development Ministry is hoping establish a partnership with the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (K-KOMM) to increase digitalisation and Internet coverage at all Community Development Department (Kemas) preschools throughout the country.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said although the matter was under the jurisdiction of K-KOMM, a collaboration between both ministries would be more effective in efforts to increase Internet coverage at the Kemas preschools.

He added that there was a need to provide Internet coverage, especially for preschools located in interior regions, to ensure that the Kemas Preschool Children’s Early Education Digital Transformation Plan would run smoothly and spur the development of talent in children in the country.

“Under this initiative, the process of understanding the digital world will become easier as children will be exposed at an earlier stage,” he said at a media conference after a meet-and-greet session with Penang Kemas staff today.

For this year, the ministry is targeting to prepare Internet and computer facilities at 700 Kemas preschools throughout the country, he said.

He added that the digital transformation will cover all 11,000 preschools nationwide when completed. — Bernama