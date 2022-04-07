Macau scam: Police detect 65 cases involving losses of over RM3m from withdrawals of Tabung Haji depositors with links to conventional bank accounts

Director of the Commercial Crime Investigation Department Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said following the disclosure of the banking information, the victim not only lost their money in the conventional bank account but also in the Tabung Haji account linked to the conventional bank. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — The Royal Malaysia Police has detected a new tactic by the Macau Scam syndicate to withdraw money from Tabung Haji depositors whose accounts are linked to conventional bank accounts.

Director of the Commercial Crime Investigation Department, Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din, said the department had so far detected 65 such cases involving losses amounting to over three million ringgit.

He said the withdrawals were made when the victims disclosed their banking information to unknown individuals who normally disguised as members of the enforcement authorities.

“Tabung Haji’s internet banking facility which is connected to other conventional banks has made this possible.

“The syndicate will first make calls and intimidate the victims with allegations of involvement in criminal activities and credit card arrears and for the purpose of investigation the victims are required to disclose their banking information,” he said in a statement here today.

According to Mohd Kamarudin, following the disclosure of the banking information, the victim not only lost their money in the conventional bank account but also in the Tabung Haji account linked to the conventional bank.

He reminded the public not to disclose their banking information and to contact the CCID Scam Response Centre at 03-26101559 or 03-26101599 for any advice and further information. — Bernama