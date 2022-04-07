Johor MB confirms identities of missing divers

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (centre) is briefed on the search for four foreign divers at the Mersing Jetty April 7, 2022. — Bernama pic

MERSING, April 7 — The identity of the four foreign divers who were reported missing at Pulau Tokong Sanggol here yesterday have been identified.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said they were Norwegian diving coach Kristine Grodem, 35, Alexia Alexandra, 18, (France); Adrian Peter, 46, (British), and his 14-year-old son, Nathen Renze, from the Netherlands.

“All the victims were tourists, with one of them a diving coach. It was not the first time they went diving as all of them were experienced divers and were in the process of upgrading their diving certification," he told a press conference at Pengkalan Hadapan Carilamat at the Mersing Jetty, here, today.

Also present were Johor Police Chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat, Iskandar Mersing Camp Special Service Group General Staff Chief Adi Ridzwan Abdullah and Johor Maritime Director First Maritime Admiral Nurul Hizam Zakaria.

Onn Hafiz said the families of the victims had been informed of the incident and were understood to be on their way here.

On the search and rescue (SAR) operation, he said, it would continue until afternoon depending on the weather condition.

In the incident at noon yesterday, the four foreign divers were reported missing in the waters of Pulau Tokong Sanggol, about nine nautical miles from Tanjung Leman, here.

Following which, a SAR operation was mounted, but was halted at 7.30pm yesterday due to poor visibility and resumed at 7am today, involving a total of 90 members and officers from various agencies ,including 30 divers and 18 assets. — Bernama