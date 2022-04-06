Khairy: Diabetics more likely to have severe Covid-19 symptoms

According to Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, the National Health and Morbidity Survey 2019 (NHMS 2019) found that the percentage of diabetic patients in Malaysia has increased from 13.4 per cent in 2015 to 18.3 per cent in 2019. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, April 6 —Diabetics are three to four times more likely than others to have severe Covid-19 symptoms, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said diabetes has been in our community for a long time and as such, there is a need to prevent numbers from rising so that ultimately, Malaysians can live a better quality of life.

“Diabetes is not only associated with an excessive sugar intake but is also closely linked to uncontrolled eating and unhealthy lifestyle practices,” he said when speaking today at the virtual Anti-Diabetes Campaign, organised by Selangor FC and pharmaceutical company Sanofi Aventis Malaysia (Sanofi).

Therefore, he reminded the public of the importance of adopting a healthy and balanced diet as well as an active lifestyle.

“Parents too should lead by example so that their children will lead healthy and fit lifestyles, and be free from any disease,’’ he also said.

According to Khairy, the National Health and Morbidity Survey 2019 (NHMS 2019) found that the percentage of diabetic patients in Malaysia has increased from 13.4 per cent in 2015 to 18.3 per cent in 2019.

“The report shows that one out of five individuals or nearly four million Malaysians, aged 18 and above, in the country live with diabetes or the equivalent. — Bernama