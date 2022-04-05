Singapore is key strategic partner in jJohor’s economic recovery post Covid-19, says MB

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said that Johor and Singapore have had good and close relationship for a long time, in fact, many Singaporeans and Bangsa Johor have family ties. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, April 5 — Singapore is described as Johor’s main strategic partner in efforts to revive the state’s economy post Covid-19 pandemic, said Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

The island republic is one of the largest investors in Malaysia, especially in Johor, he said while making a video call with Singapore’s Minister of National Development Desmond Lee today.

Lee congratulated Onn Hafiz on the smooth opening of the land border between Malaysia and Singapore on April 1

“Among the things we discussed were proactive measures to improve relations between the people of Johor and Singapore, especially after the border was opened.

“We also discussed a little about the agenda of the Iskandar Malaysia-Singapore Joint Ministerial Committee which is co-chaired by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, Singapore Transport Minister S Iswaran, Lee and myself,” he said in a statement uploaded via the official Facebook today.

Onn Hafiz added that Johor and Singapore have had good and close relationship for a long time, in fact, many Singaporeans and Bangsa Johor have family ties.

“Hopefully, this close relationship will continue to be strengthened in the future,” he added. — Bernama