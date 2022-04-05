DBKL, MRT Corp sign MoU on developing KL as ‘city for all’

(From left) KL mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah, Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim and MRT Corp CEO Datuk Mohd Zarif Hashim during the signing of the MoU in Kuala Lumpur April 5, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on developing the federal capital as a ‘City for All’ by providing efficient and people-friendly mobility.

The MoU is in support of the strategic direction of the Kuala Lumpur Structure Plan 2040 (PSKL2040) through implementation of the high-capacity Mass Rapid Transit 3 (MRT 3) Circle Line project which is expected to be completed by 2030.

Kuala Lumpur mayor, Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah said DBKL would assist MRT Corp as the facilitator for, among others, the planning, issuing of applications and approving of permits, and construction in making the MRT 3 project implementation a success.

“DBKL does not want any problem which could hamper the MRT 3 construction and we hope that this project could be completed as scheduled,” he said at a news conference after the signing of the MoU, here, today.

It was signed by Mahadi and MRT Corp chief executive officer, Datuk Mohd Zarif Hashim and witnessed by Federal Territories Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim.

Mahadi said this cooperation would also indirectly encourage the use of public transportation and reduce carbon emissions, in line with the long-term objective of making Kuala Lumpur a low-carbon city by 2050.

He said that currently, the use of public transportation in Kuala Lumpur was very low, at around 25 per cent.

“Hence, we are giving full support to MRT Corp in this effort, which is in line with DBKL’s vision and plan, especially under the PSKL2040 and Kuala Lumpur Local Plan 2040 (PTKL2040),” he added.

Meanwhile, Mohd Zarif said the MRT 3 project was very important in achieving the PTKL2040 objectives.

“We are not only involved in rail construction but also in the regeneration of neighbourhoods and developing new neighbourhoods and building affordable homes along the routes in the federal capital,” he said. — Bernama