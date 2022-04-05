Cuepacs: Special Aidilfitri aid proof of govt’s appreciation for civil servants’ hard work

Cuepacs president Adnan Mat hoped that all civil servants would continue the excellent momentum in their efforts to ensure the success of the government’s economic recovery agenda dan people-centred policies. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — The special Aidilfitri aid of RM500 is proof of the government’s appreciation for the hard work of civil servants in discharging their duties and serving the people in a responsible and trustworthy manner, Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Datuk Adnan Mat said.

As such, he said it is hoped that all civil servants would continue the excellent momentum in their efforts to ensure the success of the government’s economic recovery agenda dan people-centred policies.

“With the government showing its concern, the civil servants must remain focused on discharging their duties while maintaining productivity and integrity,” he said in a statement today.

Adnan said Cuepacs believed the cash aid would indirectly bring about a positive impact on the country’s economy when it is spent to buy essential items for the festive season, which may also benefit petty traders, hypermarkets, and other economic sectors.

At the same time, he also expressed hope that all quarters would view the special Aidilfitri aid with an open mind and not to dispute the decision as the government is the employer of civil servants.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the government had agreed to give a special Aidilfitri aid of RM500 to all civil servants on Grade 56 and below, including those on Contract of Service and Contract for Service, part-time daily paid officers and appointments under MySTEP.

He said government pensioners would get a similar aid of RM250 and the aid will be paid together with the April salary on April 25, 2022. — Bernama