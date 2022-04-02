Report: 33,700 people cleared Singapore-Malaysia land checkpoints as at 5pm, April 1

CNA reported that a total of 6,100 people had entered Singapore and another 27,600 departed the country to Malaysia through both land checkpoints as of 5pm, April 1, 2022. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, April 2 — A total of 33,700 travellers cleared the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints as of 5pm on Friday (April 1), the first day of the reopening of the Singapore-Malaysia land border, CNA reported today.

Quoting Singapore’s Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), the news portal said that 6,100 people entered Singapore and another 27,600 departed the country to Malaysia through both land checkpoints as of 5pm.

According to the report, 3,500 travellers arrived by buses; 1,600 in cars; and 1,000 on motorcycles while 9,400 travellers departed the republic by buses; 9,700 in cars; and 8,500 on motorcycles.

Both countries had on March 24 announced that they have agreed to reopen their land borders for fully vaccinated travellers beginning April 1 without the need for them to take COVID-19 pre-departure and arrival tests or be quarantined.

On April 1, ICA on its website also said that as at 7am, over 11,000 travellers cleared the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints

Overall, ICA said immigration clearance was smooth and there were no queues by 1am. — Bernama