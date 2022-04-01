Transport Ministry to set up 100 new JPJ kiosks nationwide

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong on the Causeway Link bus heading towards the Immigration, Customs and Quarantine Complex at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar in Johor, April 1, 2022. — Bernama pic

AYER HITAM, April 1 — The Transport Ministry (MOT) will be adding 100 new kiosks at all branches of the Road Transport Department (RTD) nationwide by the end of the year.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said the ministry would also be placing kiosks at strategic locations such as other government offices, including several ministries apart from LRT and MRT stations in the Klang Valley.

He said for mobile offices, MOT has provided 20 units of RTD vans which have been improvised for transactions in the open and they could be used by personnel throughout the country to deliver RTD’s reach-out aspirations to the people.

“With these additional facilities and budget, I am confident and believe the desire of the department to achieve a revenue collection of RM4.12 billion for 2022 could be achieved,” he told reporters after officiating the 76th Road Transport Department Day celebration at Dewan Muafakat in Ayer Hitam, here.

Wee added that to empower RTD services, MOT is also launching e-Testing (Automated Driving Test & Training System), aimed at improving further the community’s confidence in the driving test system.

He said e-Testing is an initiative aimed at enhancing RTD’s delivery system via a more effective driving test system for candidates.

“The performance assessment of driving test candidates would be conducted electronically (with no interference of humans) and the results of the driving test would be generated in real-time.

“The ministry is also creating [email protected] which functions as a department providing various services to clients and stakeholders, with efficient management of complaints of various services as among its priority,” he said.

Meanwhile, at the same ceremony, Wee also launched the new number plate for Putrajaya Federal Territory which uses the alphabet starting with FE which is open for bidding starting today. — Bernama