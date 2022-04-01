Remains of Malaysia’s permanent rep to Asean to be brought home tonight

Malaysia’s permanent rep to Asean Kamsiah Kamaruddin died at 7pm (local time) at Hospital Siloam Semanggi, Jakarta, March 31, 2022. — Picture from Twitter/Saifuddin Abdullah via Bernama

JAKARTA, April 1 — The remains of Malaysia’s permanent representative to Asean, Kamsiah Kamaruddin is expected to arrive in the country at 7.50pm today.

According to the Chargé d’Affaires of the Malaysian Embassy in Indonesia Adlan Mohd Shaffieq, her remains will arrive by Malaysia Airlines flight MH 720 at the Bunga Raya Complex, KLIA.

The arrival will be received by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah and senior Malaysian government officials.

The remains will then be taken to Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque, Putrajaya for funeral prayers before being buried at Precinct 20 cemetery.

Kamsiah Kamaruddin died of dengue and health complications at Siloam Semanggi Hospital, Jakarta, at about 7pm (local time) yesterday, Adlan said. — Bernama