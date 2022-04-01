CovidNow: Over 300 children in Malaysia fully vaxxed

Children aged between five and 12 years wait to get their Covid-19 vaccine at the Ideal Convention Centre in Shah Alam January 3, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — A total of 310 children aged between five and 11 years have completed two doses of the Covid-19 vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

Based on the CovidNow website, a total of 1,329,638 children in the same group or 37.4 per cent of their population in Malaysia have received the first dose of the vaccine.

Under the PICKids launched last Feb 3, the government set an eight-week interval between the first and second dose.

Meanwhile, for adolescents aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,851,819 individuals or 91.7 per cent of their population have completed the vaccination, while 2,948,197individuals or 94.8 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For the adult population, a total of 15,808,761 individuals or 67.2 per cent of their population have received the booster dose and 22,953,296 individuals or 97.6 per cent have received two doses of the vaccine, while 23,228,967 or 98.8 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 57,199 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, involving 6,788 as first dose, 1,895 as second dose and and 48,516 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 68,909,031.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry's GitHub portal, 44 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday with Perak recording the highest number , at 12, followed by Selangor (11), and Johor (six).

Penang recorded three deaths, while Kelantan, Terengganu and Sabah recording two cases each and Negeri Sembilan with one case. — Bernama