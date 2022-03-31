Kedah police set up special task force to strengthen border control

Kedah police chief Datuk Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad speaks to the media at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex in Bukit Kayu Hitam, March 31, 2022. — Bernama pic

BUKIT KAYU HITAM, March 31 — The Kedah police have set up a special task force to strengthen control at the country’s borders when they reopen tomorrow.

State police chief Datuk Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad said the task force, to be deployed under Ops Khas Sempadan, would be manned by about 100 personnel to assist the General Operations Force at the border gate in Bukit Kayu Hitam.

“We will focus on Bukit Kayu Hitam because there will be an influx of vehicles and individuals in the area. However, we will also conduct patrols up to the Durian Burung border gate in Padang Terap,” he told reporters after launching the border control strengthening programme at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex here today.

Elaborating, Wan Hassan said the special task force was ready to curb cross-border crimes such as smuggling, human trafficking and terrorism.

He said the special task force also involved personnel from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Narcotics CID, Mobile Patrol Vehicle unit for the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department, and K9 Unit.

Earlier in his speech, Wan Hassan urged the public who want to cross the Malaysia-Thailand border especially at the Bukit Kayu Hitam ICQS to adhere to all rules and standard operating procedures and cooperate with the enforcement personnel.

Meanwhile, Perlis police chief Datuk Surina Saad said they were ready to face any situation when the country’s borders reopen tomorrow.

She said the police, together with the Immigration Department, Customs Department and Health Ministry were also ready for the arrival of Thai nationals.

“From the aerial survey using drones, we found that many vehicles from the neighbouring country are already at the border area and we expect to see an influx,” she told reporters after inspecting the final preparations at the Wang Kelian Immigration Post here today. — Bernama