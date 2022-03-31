Finance Ministry: Two million youths to receive RM150 e-wallet credit under e-Pemula in mid-April

Finance Ministry, in a statement today said that eligible youths would get to enjoy the benefit through selected e-wallet providers, namely BigPay, GrabPay, ShopeePay and Touch ‘n Go. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — Around two million youths will each receive a RM150 e-wallet credit through the e-Pemula initiative which will kick-off in mid-April.

Finance Ministry, in a statement today said that eligible youths would get to enjoy the benefit through selected e-wallet providers, namely BigPay, GrabPay, ShopeePay and Touch ‘n Go.

“Currently, the four e-Wallet service providers have a network of 1.2 million retailers,” said the statement.

Small and medium enterprise traders who have not registered with the e-wallet service providers involved to accept electronic or cashless payments are advised to do so to enable them to enjoy the benefit from the implementation of the initiative. — Bernama