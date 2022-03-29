PM arrives in UAE for three-day official visit

Tomorrow, the prime minister will attend a special programme at Expo 2020 Dubai where he is scheduled to visit the Malaysia Pavilion. ― Picture from Twitter/Bernama

DUBAI, March 29 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob arrived here today for a three-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The aircraft carrying the prime minister landed at the Al Maktoum International Airport at 6.35pm (10.35pm Malaysian time).

Ismail Sabri, who was accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah, was met on arrival by Malaysian Ambassador to UAE Datuk Mohd Tarid Sufian and Consul-General of Malaysia in Dubai Mohd Hasril Abdul Hamid.

Tomorrow, the prime minister will attend a special programme at Expo 2020 Dubai where he is scheduled to visit the Malaysia Pavilion.

He will also witness Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signings between Malaysian and foreign companies. Expo 2020 Dubai, which kicked off in October last year, will end on March 31.

Later, Ismail Sabri will have engagement sessions and dinner with members of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysians in UAE) here.

This is Ismail Sabri’s first official visit to UAE after being sworn in as Malaysia’s ninth Prime Minister on August 21 last year.

The prime minister’s visit to UAE comes after a three-day official visit to Qatar that began last Saturday.

During his visit, Ismail Sabri visited the Baladna Farm and Dairy Facility, as well as the Agrico Organic Farm in Al-Khor, about 50km from here.

He also held engagement sessions with the Malaysian business community and families in Doha.

Earlier today, an official welcoming ceremony for Ismail Sabri was held at Amiri Diwan, after which he had an audience with the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The Amir also hosted a luncheon in honour of the visiting prime minister.

It was also Ismail Sabri’s first official visit to Qatar after being appointed prime minister. — Bernama