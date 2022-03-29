Johor to identify govt land for affordable housing, says MB

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi speaks during a press conference announcing the portfolio line-up for the state executive council members at the Saujana in Johor Baru March 26, 2022. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, March 29 — The Johor state government is identifying government land in the state is suitable to be developed as affordable housing.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said this is because he found many Johor residents do not have houses while some have inherited land issues before they could proceed to build their own houses.

“The state Land and Mines Office (PTG) director Datuk Ashaari Kasnan and his officers would be carrying out a thorough approach on landownership which are in arrears and to help resolve the issues in the near future.

“I have asked PTG to identify such land with problems,” said Onn Hafiz in his official Facebook posting today.

According to him, the issue of land ownership of the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) schemes especially those involving the second generation should also be given immediate attention. — Bernama