In Miri, man jailed for slapping woman after road accident

MIRI, March 29 — The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a man to two months in prison for slapping a woman following a road accident.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi ordered the imprisonment term take effect from the date of Cyprian Ngo Bit’s arrest on March 24.

The 32-year-old from Kanowit was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code with voluntarily causing hurt.

The Section provides for a jail term of up to one year, or maximum RM2,000 fine, or both upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Cyprian scolded the woman and then slapped her left cheek around 10pm on March 23 at the Emart Tudan traffic light, Jalan Kuala Baram Bypass in Senadin.

The woman was left with bruises.

It was reported that both Cyprian and the woman had earlier been involved in an accident.

ASP Koay Kok Ping prosecuted the case, while Cyprian was unrepresented by counsel. — Borneo Post