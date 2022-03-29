Covid-19: 57 unvaccinated Selangor Kafa teachers now risk termination, says MB

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari speaks during a press conference in Shah Alam May 5, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, March 29 — A total of 57 Al-Quran and Fardu Ain (Kafa) class teachers in Selangor who are still refusing the Covid-19 vaccine despite being suspended now risk termination, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said.

He said the move was necessary to prevent Kafa students from being infected with Covid-19.

“We have informed this in advance and recommend that the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) take measures including holding consultations, issue warnings and letters on this risk (suspension and termination of service).

“Even after several processes, they are being stubborn although being reminded many times of the risks they face. We respect their stand but in matters that pose risks to children and other teachers in the school, we do not want to take chances,” he said.

Amirudin said this after the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Water Quantity and Quality Data Sharing between the Selangor Water Management Board and relevant agencies at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Building here today.

He said the teachers had been reminded of the risk of termination since August last year, adding any action taken will be according to proper disciplinary procedures.

Amirudin said the suspended Kafa teachers could return to work if they complied with the department’s instructions to take the vaccine.

Yesterday, the media reported that a total of 57 Kafa teachers in Selangor who refused to take their Covid-19 vaccine shots were suspended for two months starting this month. — Bernama