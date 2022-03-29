Communications and Multimedia Ministry: NSC denies viral message saying face masks not required from today

People wearing face masks walk on the street in Bangsar, March 29, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — The National Security Council (MKN) has denied a viral message in a poster on social media that face masks will not be required from today (March 29), according to a media statement from the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (K-KOMM) Quick Response Team today.

MKN said that the contents of the poster were false, and the public is advised not to easily believe such fake news, but instead be responsible digital citizens.

The statement said the public can refer to official sources to get the authentic and latest information. — Bernama