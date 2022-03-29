Azman Mohd Yusof appointed new Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry sec-gen

PUTRAJAYA, March 29 — Perlis state secretary Azman Mohd Yusof has been appointed as the new secretary-general of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP), effective tomorrow (March 30).

Azman, 56, replaces Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad, who was appointed as Perlis state secretary, which will also take effect tomorrow.

The matter was announced by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali in a statement today.

“I’m confident that with his experience, knowledge and credibility, Azman is able to lead the KPDNHEP administration in realising the ministry’s aspiration to become a national premier ministry guided by the vision of ‘Progressive, Sustainable Domestic Trade,” said Mohd Zuki.

Azman, who joined the civil service as an Administrative and Diplomatic Officer on December 1, 1992, has extensive experience in the fields of planning, human resource management and policy development.

Having graduated with a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Saitama University, Japan, Azman has also served as the director of the Organisational Development Division of the Public Service Department.

Meanwhile, Mohd Zuki said Hasnol Zam Zam, 55, was appointed to the post based on his qualifications and vast experience in various fields, including when he was serving as KPDNHEP secretary-general.

“I have full confidence that Hasnol Zam Zam will lead the Perlis state secretary administration and carry out his duties with full integrity,” he said.

Hasnol Zam Zam, who holds a Master’s degree in Urban Planning from Pennsylvania University, has served in the public service for 30 years after joining as a PTD officer on December 1, 1992. — Bernama