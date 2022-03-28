Zakat fitrah in Selangor fixed at RM7 per person

A man pays his zakat fee to the Amil or the zakat collector at Masjid Jamek Seberang Jaya, April 30, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SHAH ALAM, March 28 — The Selangor Zakat Board (LZS) has set zakat fitrah (personal tithe) in the state this year at RM7 per person based on the price of 2.6 kilogrammes of Grade A Super Tempatan rice which is commonly used by the community.

LZS collection division head Muhd Fikri Naim Harun in a statement today said the board encouraged those who could afford to pay zakat fitrah according to the price of rice that they eat every day for themselves and on behalf of their dependents.

“The zakat fitrah rate is RM14 per person for individuals who eat imported white rice/brown rice/glutinous rice/ponni rice/fragrant rice or RM21 per person for individuals who eat basmati rice/Japanese rice/red rice,” he said.

He said LZS has been encouraging Muslims in the state to pay their zakat fitrah according to the price of rice since 2018.

Payment can be made through various platforms namely EZakatPay by logging on to https://fpx.zakatselangor.com.my, the Zakat Selangor mobile application, internet banking, the MyEg portal, Pos Online as well as via e-wallets such as GoPayz and Boost, he added.

Muhd Fikri Naim said LZS appointed a total of 2,745 zakat fitrah collectors (amil) and their assistants to collect the personal tithe during Ramadan throughout Selangor, adding that Muslims in the state should only pay their zakat fitrah to these collectors who were provided with accreditation cards. — Bernama