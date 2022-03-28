Dewan Negara passes motion of thanks on royal address

The Dewan Negara in session at Parliament building, March 28, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — The Dewan Negara today passed the motion of thanks on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s royal address when opening the First Meeting of the Fifth Session of the 14th Parliament on February 28.

The motion was passed after there was more support than against it, after it was debated for three days from March 21, followed by winding-up sessions by the 26 ministries involved for two days.

Among the issues raised in the debate sessions were the status of the anti-hopping law, recognition of women’s role in the country’s administration, amendments to the relevant legislation to stop the act of physically humiliating persons with disabilities, as well as claims on Sabah.

Today’s sitting saw 18 ministries winding up the debate, including five departments under the Prime Minister’s Department.

According to the Dewan Negara sitting calendar, tomorrow’s meeting will continue with the tabling of bills and other government matters. — Bernama