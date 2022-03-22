Minister says actor Zul Ariffin under probe for posting ‘steamy’ love scene on social media

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during a press conference at the Finance Ministry in Putrajaya March 16, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — The authorities are investigating popular actor Zul Ariffin who recently uploaded a “steamy” love scene from a yet-to-be aired show he starred in for alleged violation of network facilities.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa made the announcement on his official Twitter account this morning.

“The legal process is underway. Actor Zul Arifin will be investigated under Section 233 of the CMA for a YouTube post that violates the law,” the minister wrote .

Section 233 under Communication and Multimedia Act concerns the improper use of network facilities, which is a vague and sweeping law that makes it an offence for anyone who shares content that is regarded as “obscene, indecent, false, menacing or offensive in character with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass another person”.

Those charged and found guilty can be punished with a maximum fine of RM50,000 or jailed up to one year, or both.

Annuar also said the scene — reportedly from the pilot of a local drama titled Perempuan Itu (That Girl) — will not be screened whether during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan which starts in April, or any other month.

“Please watch our values and culture,” he added.

Perempuan Itu is a 30-episide Malay drama series that was slated to be aired next month but its fate is now unknown as local broadcasting station, TV3 said it had not discussed nor approved the scene in the video clip posted by the actor and that it is not suitable for broadcast.

The 35-year-old actor had issued an apology on his Instagram stories after widespread public backlash.

Minister in charge of Islamic Affairs Datuk Idris Ahmad took to Facebook after the video clip went viral, saying he would be contacting the parties involved to resolve the matter .

Annuar had previously warned television company operators not to display any scenes that touch on religious and other sensitivities in the country.

And yesterday, a powerful wing of ruling party PAS urged the government to tighten licensing laws for broadcast and publishing of audiovisual content to be in line with Islamic values, Malay customs and Malaysian culture.