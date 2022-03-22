Issue on Sulu Sultanate’s claim on Sabah raised in Senate

The issue of claims made by the so-called descendants of Sulu Sultanate on Sabah was raised by several Senators during the debate on the motion of thanks for the Royal Address at the Dewan Negara sitting today. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — The issue of claims made by the so-called descendants of Sulu Sultanate on Sabah was raised by several Senators during the debate on the motion of thanks for the Royal Address at the Dewan Negara sitting today.

Senator Datuk Bobbey Suan, for one, urged the federal government to find the best solution to the issue.

“This is to ensure that no other parties will raise such a sensitive issue in the future...only the federal government can solve the issue as it involves the country,” said the Senator from Sabah.

Meanwhile, Senator Datuk John Ambrose described the claims on Sabah by any parties as unreasonable as Malaysia has exercised effective governance in the state since it joined Malaysia in 1963 following the findings of the Cobbold Commission.

“The federal government has even allocated funds, stimulate investment to develop Sabah’s economy and the world community recognises Sabah as part of Malaysia.

“The government also provides security forces, equal education system and health services for the people of Sabah,” he said.

Senator Datuk Seri S Vell Paari, on the other hand, asked the government to call former attorney general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas to explain the letter sent to the lawyer representing the descendants of the Sulu Sultan in 2019.

“The letter was the main evidence used by the lawyer because it was seen as if the Government of Malaysia had recognised the claims made by the Sulu Sultan descendants on Sabah.

“Because of the letter, the Government of Malaysia was ordered to pay at least RM62.59 billion to the so-called descendants of the Sulu Sultan. So, I want to know whether the letter was approved by the then Pakatan Harapan government and whether the letter was written by Tommy without referring to the then prime minister,” he said.

The sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama