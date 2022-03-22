Former state exco lodges police report over Facebook post insulting Raja of Perlis

Kangar district police chief, Supt Wari Kiew said the location of the suspect had been identified and they were trying to get help from the Kelantan police to arrest the suspect. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KANGAR, March 22 — A former state executive councillor, Datuk Ahmad Bakri Ali has lodged a police report against a 31-year-old man for allegedly making offensive remarks against the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail and Perlis Mufti, Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin.

Ahmad Bakri, accompanied by two friends, lodged the report at the Kangar police station at 3.17pm today.

“I am compelled to lodge a police report so that this matter will be investigated and appropriate action can be taken.

“A Facebook (FB) user from Kelantan has posted insulting remarks against the Raja of Perlis and the Perlis Mufti Department,” he told reporters during a press conference at the Alwi Mosque in Kangar, here, today.

Meanwhile, Kangar district police chief, Supt Wari Kiew said the location of the suspect had been identified and they were trying to get help from the Kelantan police to arrest the suspect.

“The suspect’s home address has been identified. We will arrest the suspect immediately or the suspect will surrender himself,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. — Bernama