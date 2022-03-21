Police bust drug labs, arrest three men arrested in two separate cases in Penang

The police have managed to bust a drug processing lab and arrested two men in two raids in Seberang Jaya on March 17. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

GEORGE TOWN, March 21 — The police have managed to bust a drug processing lab and arrested two men in two raids in Seberang Jaya near here on March 17.

Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said that over 36 kilogrammes (kg) of various drugs, including heroin, caffeine and syabu worth RM381,160 were seized, along with five vehicles worth RM259,500, jewellery worth RM2,340 and RM7,777 in a bank account following the arrest of the two suspects, aged 30 and 41.

“Both men possess various prior criminal records relating to drug offences and they have been remanded till March 24 to facilitate investigations under Section 38B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said in a media statement today.

In a separate case, the police busted a mini-drug processing lab and arrested a drug dealer, 32, in a raid at a flat in Jelutong, here on March 17, he added.

Based on investigations, the man had turned his rented home into a lab processing methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) since last month.

“The police also seized 2,025.30 grams (g) of MDMA, syabu (53.7g), ketamine (16.5g), 45 ecstasy pills and 40 Erimin 5 pills totalling RM110,385.” he said, adding that the suspect, who was unemployed and tested positive for drugs, has been remanded till March 22.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shuhaily said that the Penang Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) successfully seized various drugs worth RM4.021 million and confiscated RM4.096 million in property and cash belonging to drug dealers since January till March 19.

He said the police arrested 2,773 individuals for drug offences in the same period compared to 1,711 individuals for the same period last year, an increase of about 38 per cent. — Bernama