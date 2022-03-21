CovidNow: Over 1.2 million children in Malaysia have received first jab

A child gets her Covid-19 jab during the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Kids at the Perak Community Specialist Hospital in Ipoh February 25, 2022. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — A total of 1,263,287 children aged five to 11 or 35.6 per cent of the population in the country have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

As for adolescents aged 12 to 17, according to the CovidNow website, 2,843,805 individuals or 94.6 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated while 2,942,399 or 94.6 per cent received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adult population, a total of 15,483,571 individuals or 65.8 per cent of the group have received the Covid-19 booster dose and 22,943,182 individuals or 97.5 per cent of the group have been fully vaccinated while 23,219,105 or 98.7 per cent received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, 27,330 doses were administered with 9,849 as first doses, 1,116 as second doses and 16,365 as booster doses, bringing the cumulative total vaccine doses dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 68,484,635.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, 71 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday with Kedah and Perak reporting the highest number at 14 cases each, followed by Johor with 11 cases, Selangor (seven), while Kelantan, Penang and Sarawak five cases each.

Negri Sembilan reported four cases, Terengganu and Kuala Lumpur (two cases each) while Pahang and Melaka each recorded one case. — Bernama