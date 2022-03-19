Terengganu delegate urges Umno to end ties with PAS immediately

A general view at the Dewan Merdeka, World Trade Center (WTC) during the Umno General Assembly 2021 March 18, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Terengganu Umno delegate Bazlan Abd Rahman today urged his party to terminate its relationship with PAS as the Islamic party no longer respects the terms and value of Umno’s friendship.

He said PAS has “betrayed” them in order to be with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“Therefore, rest assured that our struggle will not die just because we do not want to be with PAS. Because we have proven the people's acceptance of victory through the by-elections and state elections. In fact, PAS is disappearing day by day in the eyes of the people. It is time for Umno’s General Assembly this time for Umno to determine a truly complete direction ahead of the 15th general election.

“Prioritise our inner strengths. Be confident in the loyalty of the members and the support of the people. If we used to shout NO DAP, NO PKR, NO PPBM. And today we add another NO PAS!” he shouted during his turn to debate the presidential policy speech at the 2021 Umno General Assembly here this afternoon.

In his speech yesterday, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stressed the need for the party to emerge as the dominant party in the government via fresh polls, particularly after Umno worked with an “ungrateful” party to form the government, he said referring to the PN government.

Zahid added that Umno MPs were also not given strategic ministries in the Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin administration.

Apart from that, he lamented that the previous administration also looked for all sorts of excuses to slap Umno politicians with criminal charges.

Meanwhile, in his opening speech, Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the cooperation with PAS through Muafakat Nasional (MN) had yet to end.

“MN has not ended yet. It is not over even though we have reached the point of saying the final words.

“But to explain, as I said before, we will cooperate with those who are loyal, not those who play in multiple pools,” he was reported saying.