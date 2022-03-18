Covid-19 in Malaysia: Scenes that touched Malay Mail’s photographers, Part 3

This picture captured that feeling of how when we all die, we are alone. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 18 — Two years ago today, Malaysia went into its first lockdown. Overnight, everything shut down and we were told to stay at home.

Our photographers took pictures of what was happening during the various lockdowns, reopenings and everything in between.

But which were the pictures that touched them the most? The scenes that stood out for them.

Over the next three days, we will share these pictures with you. Here Sayuti Zainudin (with the help of reporter Opalyn Mok) tells us why these three pictures moved him the most:

Remembering the many who died of Covid-19

Taking that first picture felt like an out-of-body experience where, in a way, you actually feel what it is like to be lowered into the ground in your final resting place.

When taking this series of pictures, it gave me the feeling that even though we are surrounded by people, in the end we are alone and have to leave everything including family behind.

It evoked the feeling of being alone in a world full of people when you die due to Covid-19 because your next-of-kin will not be able to send you off.

In the last two years, children had to learn virtually. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Learning during the pandemic

This picture tells of the struggles that students face when trying to learn virtually.

It helped me look at the struggles faced by students from a different perspective. I learned to appreciate how they continue to persevere to attain success despite the challenges they faced.

This student’s acceptance of her situation made me reflect and appreciate how others face challenges in life.

When you lose someone to Covid-19, you don’t get the chance to say your final goodbyes. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

No chance to say a final goodbye

This evoked a feeling of regret and pain of being sent off without being able to say your last goodbyes.

When I lost my grandparents, I was at least able to hug and kiss them for the last time but the families of Covid-19 patients who died do not get to say goodbye and get closure.

The act of kissing and hugging your loved ones before they are laid to rest is the last comfort that we get but this was denied to the families of Covid-19 patients.

Having to say goodbye at a distance must have added to the pain of losing a loved one to Covid-19. I pray that I will never have to face something like this.