Pakatan: No plans to dissolve Selangor, Penang, Negri Sembilan state assemblies before 2023

Pakatan Harapan supporters are seen at the SMK Sultan Ahmad Shah nomination centre in Cameron Highlands, January 12, 2019. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) has pledged not to dissolve any of the legislative assemblies in the three states that it currently governs.

The coalition’s presidential council cited the pandemic and uncertainty surrounding the weak economy as the reason for its decision.

“The council has decided not to dissolve the state assemblies in Selangor, Penang and Negri Sembilan until 2023.

“This decision was made after taking into account the people’s hardships in having to endure massive floods and the rising cost of living.

“All our efforts should be channelled towards saving the people and reinvigorating the economy,” it said in a statement today.

Elections were called in three states over the last 12 months, with the most recent being in Johor last weekend, which saw Barisan Nasional voted back into power.