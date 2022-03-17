Johor Umno Youth leaders say ready to move on despite being sidelined from congress’ debate

Umno Youth members arrive for the general assembly of Umno’s Women, Youth and Puteri Wing in Kuala Lumpur March 16, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — After a muted guard of honour at their own party’s annual general meeting, leaders of the Johor chapter of Umno Youth expressed their disappointment at being barred from speaking during the debate session.

This came despite the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) achieving a landslide victory in last weekend’s Johor state election, where the coalition swept 40 out of 56 seats.

Shortly thereafter, Johor Umno found itself entangled in some drama when the state party’s chief Datuk Hasni Mohammad, who was understood to be the mentri besar designate throughout the campaign period, announced that he would be stepping aside for Machap assemblyman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

In light of these developments, Pontian vice Youth chief Mohd Fauzi Sunawan, clad in the annual meeting’s requisite red-and-white Baju Melayu, said that he understood the decision to leave out his state party’s delegates from the debate as the recent controversy surrounding the Johor mentri besar’s appointment had yet to die down.

“I think this is not an action per se, but more of a ceasefire period because Johor Umno was quite shocked by what transpired over the last two to three days over the appointment of Johor mentri besar,” he told Malay Mail.

Born and bred in Benut, which is the state seat that Hasni contested and won on Saturday, Mohd Fauzi said that Umno supporters in Pontian were upset by the announcement.

Despite the frustration, he said that it was Umno’s responsibility and tradition to uphold the royal institution as well as abide by its decree over who should be appointed the state’s mentri besar.

“We were involved in the election process, meaning from the moment the state assembly was dissolved to nomination and polling day, we were focused on making him the state’s mentri besar.

“However, we in Johor are having a hard time processing recent events, but give us a few days. We know that the Sultan has the right to choose who leads the Johor government,” he added.

In a report by Malay daily Harian Metro, an unnamed source said talk that Onn Hafiz would be the 19th mentri besar appeared to be confirmed when Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was summoned to an audience with Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar around the same time that Hasni announced he would be stepping aside for a younger candidate to be his successor.

Echoing Fauzi, Tebrau Umno Youth leader Fauzi Faizal said that Johoreans have to accept the fact that leaders will change no matter how bitter the pill to swallow is and focus on fulfilling the promise of a stable government.

Commenting on Johor Umno veteran Tan Sri Shahrir Samad’s comments on the appointment of the Johor mentri besar, he said that it was important for the party’s supporters to remain calm and accept what has been decreed.

“As a senior, he should know that any leader, whether the mentri besar, prime minister or even division leaders, will always change.

“Even if he is disappointed with the decision, he should not spread his dissatisfaction to people who are happy and proud about BN’s win in Johor,” he said.

Recently, former Johor Baru MP Shahrir confessed to feeling “ashamed” that his party colleague who led BN to victory in Johor would not become the state’s mentri besar.

Pontian Youth chief Mohd Hilmi Buang said that Johoreans might be upset, but at the end of the day, it is vital to support the new mentri besar for a stable and well-managed state government.

“The sulking, the anger and the dissatisfaction among us must not spread and has to subside because what we need is to work for the people.

“What we need today is political stability in Johor, a stronger Johor for the sake of the people who live there,” he said.

Previously, sources told English daily The Star that delegates from Johor would not be involved in any debate at this week’s Umno general assembly following the mentri besar controversy.

On Tuesday, Onn Hafiz became the 19th Johor mentri besar after a swearing-in ceremony at Istana Bukit Serene.

The 44-year-old career politician’s appointment came amid a brief period of uncertainty after BN regained control of the state legislative assembly on Saturday.

The Umno General Assembly 2021 started yesterday for the party’s Wings and will conclude on Saturday.