Jakim’s position under Conference of Rulers, 1MDB debt scrutinised in Dewan Rakyat today

A general view of the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur November 2, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Issues related to the position of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), as well as the total debt repayment of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and SRC International Sdn Bhd (SRC International) by the government, are among the issues expected to be raised in today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper published on the Parliament website, the question on the position of Jakim will be raised by Abdul Latif Abdul Rahman (PAS-Kuala Krai) during the Ministers’ Question Time. He wants the Prime Minister to state whether it is true that Jakim is now placed under the Conference of Rulers as reported in the media.

Also listed is M. Karupaiya (PH-Padang Serai), who is scheduled to ask the Minister of Finance regarding the amount of payments made by the government to repay debts related to 1MDB and SRC International, as well as the financial resources used.

Karupaiya also wants to know the total value of each source and in whose name the payments are made and the amount of the balance that Malaysia still owes.

During the question and answer session, Datuk Rubiah Wang (GPS-Kota Samarahan) is expected to ask the Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs to state whether there was a proposal to maintain the Keluarga Malaysia Sales programme, especially during the festive season throughout the country.

Apart from that, the issue of youth unemployment (aged 15 to 24) is scheduled to be raised by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (PH-Port Dickson) to the Minister of Human Resources. He wants to know the government's measures in addressing the problem, which is currently at 13.7 per cent according to the November 2021 Statistics of Labour Force for Malaysia report by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

There will also be a question from Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (BN-Pengerang) to the Home Minister as to whether there had been any deaths in immigration detention in the past five years, and the steps taken to investigate and prevent such incidents.

After the session, the Dewan Rakyat will continue with the winding up debate on the motion of thanks to the royal address, involving three more ministries, beginning with the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia.

The current Dewan Rakyat will sit until March 24. — Bernama



