Immigration D-G: Renewal of passport for Malaysians in Australia to start on March 22

Malaysian passports are pictured on a map of Australia as Malaysia gears up for the reopening of its borders on April 1, Penang, March 9, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, March 17 — Malaysian citizens can apply for renewal of their Malaysian International Passport (PMA) online from March 22, said Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud.

In acknowledging the difficulties of Malaysians in Australia to renew their passports due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the control order by the authorities of the country, he said renewal application can be made through Online Passport System via https://imigresenonline.imi.gov.my/eservices/myPasport.

Khairul Dzaimee in a statement today said a special team of Immigration Department officers from Putrajaya would be sent to expedite the number of passports processed in Melbourne, Australia and the operating hours would be extended via a shift system.

He said the Immigration Department operating hours in Melbourne would also be extended subject to the regulations stipulated by the authorities of the country.

He said an automatic renewal of two years would be given to critical cases such as students and workers so that they are able to renew their visa in Australia.

“Malaysians are advised not to wait to the last minute to renew their passports,” he said. — Bernama