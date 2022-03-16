Police: Foreign woman in child abuse case expected to be charged soon

The 53-year-old woman was arrested on Dec 8, one day after police received a report from a woman, he told reporters here today. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

GEORGE TOWN, March 16 — Police have completed their probe into a child abuse case involving a foreign woman in Gelugor here and have submitted the investigation papers to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Northeast district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said a video which went viral on social media recently was actually about the case which happened in December last year, and the suspect had been arrested.

The 53-year-old woman was arrested on Dec 8, one day after police received a report from a woman, he told reporters here today.

“The case was investigated under Section 31(2) of the Child Act 2001 for child abuse and Section 6(3) of the Immigration Act because the suspect did not have valid travel documents. The suspect is expected to be charged after the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s Office has given its consent,” he said.

Soffian said based on the police report lodged by the woman last year, four children under the care of the suspect were allegedly abused by her at a house in Taman Persiaran Minden. — Bernama