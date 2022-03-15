Transport Ministry: Same rules now apply for air VTL travellers from Cambodia, Singapore and Thailand

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong speaks during the press conference on MRT 3 circle line project in Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur March 15, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — The Transport Ministry said that the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the Vaccinated Travel Lane by air with Cambodia, Singapore and Thailand will be the same from tomorrow.

In a statement today, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said this means travellers no longer need to wait for their Covid-19 test results at the terminal upon arrival.

“Travellers need only conduct a Covid-19 swab test upon arrival and will then be allowed to proceed to their respective accommodations as declared in the MySejahtera Home Surveillance Order (HSO) via private transport, taxi, or hired vehicles.

“They must then self-isolate whilst awaiting their Covid-19 test results which will be given within 24 hours,” he said.

Wee said that travellers will be allowed to end their period of self-isolation once they receive a negative result but will have to comply with the Health Ministry’s existing health protocols should the result be positive.

He also mentioned that the initiative was to clear any ambiguity among travellers entering Malaysia and will be applied to all VTL arrivals at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and Penang International Airport.

Previously, Wee said that the federal government is making preparations to implement the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) by air with Thailand and Cambodia as early as the middle of this month.

He said the matter was discussed during Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s official visit to the two countries last month.