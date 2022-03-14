PM Ismail Sabri: Malaysia committed to strengthening bilateral relations with Egypt

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference with the Malaysian media in Bangkok February 26, 2022. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Malaysia is committed to working closely with Egypt to strengthen bilateral relations between both countries, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

The prime minister in a Facebook posting underscored this commitment when receiving a courtesy call from Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry at his office today.

“I am grateful that Malaysia and Egypt have agreed to reactivate the mechanism of bilateral relations and encourage regular high-level exchanges of visits after the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said during the meeting, he also thanked Egypt for providing the Covid-19 vaccine to Malaysians living in the country.

A total of 2,930 out of 7,145 Malaysian students (in Egypt) have been vaccinated, the prime minister said.

The Facebook posting was also attached with a video clip of the courtesy call and meeting between Ismail Sabri and Sameh. — Bernama